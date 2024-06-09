Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-06-09 | 03:27
High views
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced that it bombed Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening.

Early Sunday morning, the Israeli army attacked a bomber used by Hezbollah in the village of Khawla in southern Lebanon.

