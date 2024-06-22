Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

Lebanon News
2024-06-22 | 00:09
High views
Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns
Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs has renewed its call for its citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon at present due to the ongoing security developments in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry urged all its citizens currently present in Lebanon without an urgent need to leave as soon as possible and called on those who are unable to leave to immediately contact the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon.
 

