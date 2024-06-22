Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position

Lebanon News
2024-06-22 | 07:59
High views
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation&#39;s position
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position

LBCI sources confirmed that after meeting with General Elias Baysari, the Cypriot delegation reiterated that Cyprus does not oppose any party and does not allow its territory to be used by any party to attack another state.

It added that the lands used for the military exercises are under British sovereignty.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Elias Baysari

Cyprus

