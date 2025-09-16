News
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Lebanon News
16-09-2025 | 13:29
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Lebanon's Cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to address shortcomings in the country’s electoral law and endorsed the recruitment of 500 men and women into the State Security Directorate, Information Minister Paul Morcos announced following the session.
Morcos said the Cabinet tasked Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar with correcting flaws in the current electoral law or addressing gaps in any new legislation that will govern the upcoming elections.
He added that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the need to review the state budget with a focus on boosting revenues and curbing unnecessary spending. Salam also underscored the importance of facilitating the participation of non-resident Lebanese in elections “through the easiest mechanisms possible, ensuring fair representation across all segments of society.”
According to Morcos, Salam expressed regret that Justice Minister Adel Nassar left the Cabinet meeting to voice his position publicly rather than continuing discussions with fellow ministers.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Cabinet
Measures
Session
