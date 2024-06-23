News
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon's main airport
Lebanon News
2024-06-23 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Hezbollah is allegedly storing large quantities of Iranian weapons, missiles, and explosives in Beirut's main civilian airport, according to claims made by airport whistleblowers and reported by the Telegraph newspaper.
The cache allegedly includes Iranian-made Falaq unguided artillery rockets, Fateh-110 short-range missiles, road-mobile ballistic missiles, and M-600 missiles with ranges of over 150 to 200 miles.
The Telegraph also claimed that the airport houses AT-14 Kornet, laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), substantial quantities of Burkan short-range ballistic missiles and explosive RDX, a toxic white powder also known as cyclonite or hexagon.
Read more:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/06/23/hezbollah-stores-large-quantities-iranian-weapons-airport/
Lebanon News
Telegraph
Hezbollah
Missiles
Explosives
Lebanon
Airport
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
