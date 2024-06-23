Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

Lebanon News
2024-06-23 | 09:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

Hezbollah is allegedly storing large quantities of Iranian weapons, missiles, and explosives in Beirut’s main civilian airport, according to claims made by airport whistleblowers and reported by the Telegraph newspaper.

The cache allegedly includes Iranian-made Falaq unguided artillery rockets, Fateh-110 short-range missiles, road-mobile ballistic missiles, and M-600 missiles with ranges of over 150 to 200 miles.

The Telegraph also claimed that the airport houses AT-14 Kornet, laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), substantial quantities of Burkan short-range ballistic missiles and explosive RDX, a toxic white powder also known as cyclonite or hexagon.

Lebanon News

Telegraph

Hezbollah

Missiles

Explosives

Lebanon

Airport

LBCI Next
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More