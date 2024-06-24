Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report

Lebanon News
2024-06-24 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report

The Lebanese Forces' media department accused Hezbollah-aligned press of consistently attacking their party due to its national and sovereign positions, which they claim hinder the "'Axis of Resistance" control over Lebanon."

In a statement released on Monday, the Lebanese Forces highlighted what they consider to be a "smear campaign" mentioned in The Telegraph newspaper. 

They asserted that some parts of the article were "inaccurate and misleading."

In a statement, it said: "The 'Resistance Axis' did not focus on anything except a segment in which Strong Republic Bloc member MP Ghassan Hasbani made general comments that are echoed by most of the Lebanese people."

The Lebanese Forces stated, "Hezbollah supporters are spreading misinformation about their party and MP Ghassan Hasbani."

Lebanon News

Lebanese Forces

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Telegraph

LBCI Next
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lebanese officials rebut claims of weapons at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer

LBCI
World News
2024-04-20

Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More