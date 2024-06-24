Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report

The Lebanese Forces' media department accused Hezbollah-aligned press of consistently attacking their party due to its national and sovereign positions, which they claim hinder the "'Axis of Resistance" control over Lebanon."



In a statement released on Monday, the Lebanese Forces highlighted what they consider to be a "smear campaign" mentioned in The Telegraph newspaper.



They asserted that some parts of the article were "inaccurate and misleading."



In a statement, it said: "The 'Resistance Axis' did not focus on anything except a segment in which Strong Republic Bloc member MP Ghassan Hasbani made general comments that are echoed by most of the Lebanese people."



The Lebanese Forces stated, "Hezbollah supporters are spreading misinformation about their party and MP Ghassan Hasbani."