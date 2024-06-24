On Monday, Jordan's King Abdullah and France's President Emmanuel Macron, emphasized the importance of supporting efforts to enhance stability in Lebanon and maintain its security.



During a meeting at the Élysée Palace, attended by Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Brigitte Macron, the leaders discussed the ongoing developments in Gaza and the "catastrophic humanitarian situation."



Moreover, the two leaders urged the international community to increase humanitarian aid flow to Gaza "through all possible means," emphasizing their commitment to keep on providing aid to the area.