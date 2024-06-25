Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

2024-06-25 | 05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by &#39;The Telegraph&#39; report yet, emergency plan in place
2min
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

Fadi El-Hassan, the Director General of Civil Aviation, reassured the public that airport operations remain unaffected despite recent concerns raised in a report by The Telegraph. 

He emphasized that passenger traffic is robust, nearly matching figures from the previous year.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Lebanon's General Directorate of Civil Aviation and the British Department of Transport. 

El-Hassan noted that annually, a delegation from the UK conducts thorough inspections of the airport and prepares security reports, addressing any identified issues promptly.

He underscored the collective efforts of airport personnel in maintaining uninterrupted 24/7 operations, with emergency plans in place, including evacuation procedures. 

El-Hassan assured readiness in handling any unforeseen circumstances.

In addition, he clarified that the International Air Transport Association's role primarily involves regulating aviation operations rather than airport inspections.

Regarding peak travel periods, El-Hassan pointed out that Lebanon typically experiences its highest traffic volumes in July and August, not June.

He also suggested the necessity of a strategic aviation plan for Lebanon, advocating for the potential construction of an additional terminal to accommodate growing demands effectively.

