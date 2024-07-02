Pierre Achkar, President of the Lebanese Hotel Association and Federation for Tourism syndicate in Lebanon affirmed "Our collective decision is to press forward despite wars and conflicts on our soil, demonstrating the Lebanese people's resilience and commitment to their homeland and institutions."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Achkar highlighted Lebanon's appeal in attracting Arab visitors, stating, "While other nations sought to lure them, Arabs chose Lebanon, investing in our country."



Achkar also underscored Lebanon's rich culinary offerings across its diverse regions.



Reflecting on the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion four years ago, he pointed out the remarkable reconstruction efforts in Beirut's Gemmayzeh area, achieved without governmental aid, banking support, or external funding.



He emphasized that this feat "illustrates the Lebanese people's resilience in managing crises and conflicts throughout history."



However, Achkar expressed concerns over the current state of Lebanon's hospitality sector, revealing that "the largest hotel in Lebanon operated at only 17 percent capacity Monday night, with occupancy rates in mountainous and non-Beirut areas falling below 10 percent."



He emphasized that "the number of tourists and returning Lebanese is not sufficient for all the tourist institutions spread across Lebanese territory."