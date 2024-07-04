White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

2024-07-04 | 00:17
White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict
White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, met yesterday, Wednesday, with French officials and discussed French and American efforts to restore calm in the Middle East, a White House official says.

“France and the United States share the goal of resolving the current conflict across the Blue Line by diplomatic means, allowing Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return home with long-term assurances of safety and security,” the official says, referring to the demarcation line between the two countries.

