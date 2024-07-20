News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
Lebanon News
2024-07-20 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants highlighted the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on the 19th of this month regarding the legal consequences of Israel's settlement policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that "this advisory opinion confirms the illegality of Israel's settlement policies and its occupation of Palestinian territories, supports the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, and underscores the necessity of establishing an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state."
The Ministry called on the international community and concerned countries to "take advantage of this legal basis to pressure Israel to end its aggressions, violations, and displacement policies, compel it to immediately cease all settlement activities, evacuate all settlers, and end the occupation of Palestinian territories.''
It added, ''This should pave the way for launching a serious political process towards the two-state solution, based on relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative launched at the 2002 Beirut Summit."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Ministry
ICJ
Advisory Opinion
Palestine
Israel
Next
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
Israel's practices amount to annexation of large parts of Palestinian territories: ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
Israel's practices amount to annexation of large parts of Palestinian territories: ICJ
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
ICJ: Israel practices systematic discrimination against Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
ICJ: Israel practices systematic discrimination against Palestinians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
0
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
0
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19
Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19
Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
0
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
NBC News: US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
NBC News: US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
2
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
3
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
5
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
7
World News
05:15
Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore
World News
05:15
Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore
8
World News
07:39
US President Biden fundraisers on hold, July donations plummet: Reuters sources say
World News
07:39
US President Biden fundraisers on hold, July donations plummet: Reuters sources say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More