Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

Lebanon News
2024-07-20 | 09:54
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon&#39;s Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
2min
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants highlighted the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on the 19th of this month regarding the legal consequences of Israel's settlement policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that "this advisory opinion confirms the illegality of Israel's settlement policies and its occupation of Palestinian territories, supports the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, and underscores the necessity of establishing an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state."

The Ministry called on the international community and concerned countries to "take advantage of this legal basis to pressure Israel to end its aggressions, violations, and displacement policies, compel it to immediately cease all settlement activities, evacuate all settlers, and end the occupation of Palestinian territories.''

It added, ''This should pave the way for launching a serious political process towards the two-state solution, based on relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative launched at the 2002 Beirut Summit."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Ministry

ICJ

Advisory Opinion

Palestine

Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
