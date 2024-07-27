Israeli PM says Hezbollah to 'pay heavy price' after deadly rocket fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Hezbollah "will pay a heavy price" for rocket fire that authorities said killed 11 people on the Golan Heights.



"Israel will not let this murderous attack go unanswered and Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for it, a price it has not paid before," Netanyahu told a local community leader, according to a statement issued by the premier's office.



AFP

It is worth noting that Hezbollah has denied the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets and various other media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, affirming that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever.

