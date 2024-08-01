Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, received UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey on Thursday afternoon at the Grand Serail.



The Prime Minister thanked the UK for its constant support for Lebanon and its assistance in all areas.



He stated that the dispatch of Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey to Lebanon by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in these circumstances is a message of support that Lebanon deeply appreciates.



Mikati mentioned that he had discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region with his British counterpart on Saturday in France.



Mikati said: "Israel has violated Lebanese sovereignty and attacked our land, contravening international laws and blatantly assaulting civilians on a daily basis."



He asserted that the solution can only be political, through the implementation of international resolutions, including Resolution 1701.



He called on the UK and the international community to pressure Israel to stop its aggression.



UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged all parties to respect and implement the provisions of UN Resolution 1701.



Defense Secretary John Healey praised the existing partnership between the Lebanese and British armed forces.



He called for resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, as violence has severe consequences for everyone.