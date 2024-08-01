Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions

Lebanon News
2024-08-01 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, received UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey on Thursday afternoon at the Grand Serail.

The Prime Minister thanked the UK for its constant support for Lebanon and its assistance in all areas.

He stated that the dispatch of Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey to Lebanon by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in these circumstances is a message of support that Lebanon deeply appreciates.

Mikati mentioned that he had discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region with his British counterpart on Saturday in France.

Mikati said: "Israel has violated Lebanese sovereignty and attacked our land, contravening international laws and blatantly assaulting civilians on a daily basis."

He asserted that the solution can only be political, through the implementation of international resolutions, including Resolution 1701.

He called on the UK and the international community to pressure Israel to stop its aggression.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged all parties to respect and implement the provisions of UN Resolution 1701.

Defense Secretary John Healey praised the existing partnership between the Lebanese and British armed forces.

He called for resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, as violence has severe consequences for everyone.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Kingdom

Prime Minister

Visit

Grand Serail

International Resolutions

Support

LBCI Next
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-28

Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah denies responsibility for Majdal Shams incident, condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut’s suburbs: Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More