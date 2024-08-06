News
Airstrike on Maifadoun kills five, child injured in Wazzani
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Airstrike on Maifadoun kills five, child injured in Wazzani
The Public Health Emergency Operation Center reported Tuesday that the death toll from the recent airstrike on the village of Maifadoun has risen to five.
In a related incident, a child was injured in Wazzani, south Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Maifadoun
Airstrike
Lebanon
South
Wazzani
