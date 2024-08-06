News
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-06 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier again over Lebanon on Tuesday, causing loud sonic booms.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Warplanes
Sound
Barrier
Lebanon
