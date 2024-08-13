PM Najib Mikati: The Cabinet will discuss measures of the national emergency plan

Prime Minister Najib Mikati continued a series of meetings on Tuesday at the Grand Serail, focusing on the government’s emergency plan.



During the meetings, Mikati emphasized that the primary concern uniting all Lebanese at this time is addressing the renewed Israeli threats and ongoing aggression that Lebanon has been facing for months.



He called on the international community, international bodies, and organizations to "fulfill their duties towards Lebanon and support the country during these challenging times, particularly given the substantial burden of the Syrian refugee crisis."



He stated, "The Israeli aggression and threats should serve as an additional and fundamental incentive for solidarity among Lebanese people, avoiding any side disputes which are not timely now." Mikati praised the community initiatives welcoming displaced Lebanese citizens.



Mikati affirmed that the Cabinet would discuss in detail on Wednesday the measures and procedures related to the national emergency plan and the issue of Syrian refugees.