PM Najib Mikati: The Cabinet will discuss measures of the national emergency plan

Lebanon News
2024-08-13 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Najib Mikati: The Cabinet will discuss measures of the national emergency plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Najib Mikati: The Cabinet will discuss measures of the national emergency plan

Prime Minister Najib Mikati continued a series of meetings on Tuesday at the Grand Serail, focusing on the government’s emergency plan.

During the meetings, Mikati emphasized that the primary concern uniting all Lebanese at this time is addressing the renewed Israeli threats and ongoing aggression that Lebanon has been facing for months.

He called on the international community, international bodies, and organizations to "fulfill their duties towards Lebanon and support the country during these challenging times, particularly given the substantial burden of the Syrian refugee crisis."

He stated, "The Israeli aggression and threats should serve as an additional and fundamental incentive for solidarity among Lebanese people, avoiding any side disputes which are not timely now." Mikati praised the community initiatives welcoming displaced Lebanese citizens.

Mikati affirmed that the Cabinet would discuss in detail on Wednesday the measures and procedures related to the national emergency plan and the issue of Syrian refugees.

Lebanon News

PM

Najib Mikati

Cabinet

Measures

Emergency

Plan

LBCI Next
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Bangladesh home Minister says no plans to ban ousted PM's party

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon engages in major diplomatic efforts to avoid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Fitch cuts Israel's credit rating amid rising Middle East tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02

Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More