Kallas says next Russia sanctions package to be ready by next month
19-08-2025 | 12:20
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday that the bloc will continue targeting Russia’s war economy and that the next sanctions package against Moscow will be ready by next month.
Her remarks came after an online European Council summit on the war in Ukraine, following an extraordinary summit in Washington the previous day with Ukrainian and European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a statement, Kallas said, “The unity among EU leaders at today’s online summit was tangible,” noting that Ukraine’s security and sanctions on Russia were placed at the top of the agenda for next week’s talks between EU foreign and defense ministers.
She added on X, “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot be trusted to honor any promise or commitment. Therefore, security guarantees must be strong and credible enough to deter Russia from regrouping and launching new attacks.”
Reuters
