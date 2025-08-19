Kallas says next Russia sanctions package to be ready by next month

World News
19-08-2025 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kallas says next Russia sanctions package to be ready by next month
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kallas says next Russia sanctions package to be ready by next month

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday that the bloc will continue targeting Russia’s war economy and that the next sanctions package against Moscow will be ready by next month.

Her remarks came after an online European Council summit on the war in Ukraine, following an extraordinary summit in Washington the previous day with Ukrainian and European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Kallas said, “The unity among EU leaders at today’s online summit was tangible,” noting that Ukraine’s security and sanctions on Russia were placed at the top of the agenda for next week’s talks between EU foreign and defense ministers.

She added on X, “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot be trusted to honor any promise or commitment. Therefore, security guarantees must be strong and credible enough to deter Russia from regrouping and launching new attacks.”

Reuters

World News

Kaja Kallas

Russia

Sanctions

European Union

LBCI Next
Putin and Zelensky set for peace summit after Trump talks
Rebels kill at least 52 civilians in east DR Congo: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Trump says 'could be' Gaza deal by next week

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-17

Syrian President says the next struggle is to unify the country through dialogue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14

Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week

LBCI
World News
2025-06-27

China says FM Wang to visit EU, Germany, France next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:42

NATO military leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Netanyahu slams Macron for fuelling 'antisemitic fire': Letter

LBCI
World News
10:48

European Council President: Ukraine must move forward in EU accession process

LBCI
World News
08:51

Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese intelligence nabs two extremist suspects in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon must restore Gulf ties, urges pressure on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More