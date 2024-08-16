Egyptian Foreign Minister reiterated Egypt's support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, condemning any violations of Lebanese sovereignty and the practice of political assassinations.



He emphasized Egypt's commitment to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.



During his visit to Ain el-Tineh on Friday, he discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the broader region with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The talks focused on the ongoing regional tensions and Lebanon's stability.



Sources from LBCI reported that the FM briefed Berri on the positive developments in the Doha negotiations and the pressure exerted by Egypt and other intermediaries to reach an agreement.