Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon

LBCI was informed that Algerian officials have communicated with Lebanon’s caretaker Energy Minister, Walid Fayad, expressing Algeria's strong desire to assist Lebanon in overcoming its energy crisis.



Under the directive of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria has offered to supply Lebanon with a donation of gas oil, with the quantity to be determined through ongoing discussions between the two parties.



Additionally, Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui is set to contact Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to further this initiative.



Sources from the Lebanese Energy Ministry have appreciated Algeria's gesture, noting that Algeria has consistently supported Lebanon's government, people, and institutions. This act of solidarity follows in the footsteps of Iraq, which has also been aiding Lebanon by supplying fuel to support its energy sector.