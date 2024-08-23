Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati

Lebanon News
2024-08-23 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati

After caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the recent power outage crisis that affected various Lebanese regions, and based on the decision of the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar visited the Grand Serail on Friday and listened to the Prime Minister regarding the mentioned report.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Public Prosecutor

Electricity

Outage

Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar

LBCI Next
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Public prosecutor to question key electricity sector figures amid recent crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:01

US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21

Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:01

US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Seven missing after sailboat sinks off Sicily: Firefighters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13

Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More