News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2024-08-23 | 09:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
After caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the recent power outage crisis that affected various Lebanese regions, and based on the decision of the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar visited the Grand Serail on Friday and listened to the Prime Minister regarding the mentioned report.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Public Prosecutor
Electricity
Outage
Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar
Next
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-20
Public prosecutor to question key electricity sector figures amid recent crisis
Lebanon News
2024-08-20
Public prosecutor to question key electricity sector figures amid recent crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
0
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
0
World News
2024-08-19
Seven missing after sailboat sinks off Sicily: Firefighters
World News
2024-08-19
Seven missing after sailboat sinks off Sicily: Firefighters
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-21
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2024-08-21
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
2
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
4
Middle East News
11:32
Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel
Middle East News
11:32
Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border
6
Lebanon News
01:32
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
Lebanon News
01:32
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
7
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
8
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More