The Israeli army released a video on Sunday of the airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon.



Early on Sunday, the Israeli military announced that it was conducting pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon after claiming to have detected preparations for "large-scale" attacks by Hezbollah.



In a later statement, Hezbollah stressed that the Israeli claims regarding their pre-emptive actions are "baseless and inconsistent with the actual situation on the ground."

الجيش الإسرائيلي ينشر فيديو للغارات التي استهدفت عددًا من المناطق في جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/72SWk4x5Ih — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) August 25, 2024