FPM leader Bassil tells Hezbollah: We support you in defending Lebanon, not in starting wars

MP Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, commented, "In this country, some say we can't coexist, while others, like us in the Free Patriotic Movement, believe we can only live together."



At a dinner with the Free Patriotic Movement's Chouf branch, Bassil stated, "People question our position on Hezbollah and accuse us of inconsistency. We tell Hezbollah: We stand with you in defending Lebanon, but not in starting wars. We support a defensive strategy, not an offensive one... and this does not mean we support Israel."



Bassil added, "Commitment in a political party doesn't need explaining. Diversity is a strength. We follow a broad path with principles, not a narrow ideology. The issue arises when someone strays from this path and, even more, insists on demonstrating their lack of commitment to decisions."



He continued, "The decision is made, but we won't tolerate anyone speaking negatively about those who left, especially on social media, or about their supporters."



