MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil stated that despite past challenges, his political bloc had developed numerous plans and implemented projects.
Speaking at a press conference, he asserted that they had "paid the price for preserving national unity and preventing civil war."
Bassil opposed the newly formed government, calling it "unjust."
He declared that his bloc would now officially serve as the opposition, pledging a "constructive and positive" stance while awaiting the ministerial statement ahead of the confidence vote. He condemned what he described as a "misallocation of ministerial portfolios" and a "significant injustice" against Christians.
According to Bassil, while other groups appointed politically affiliated figures, Christian representatives were chosen without political backing. He also criticized the lack of expertise among several ministers.
Highlighting selective appointments, he rejected how Christian representation was handled and emphasized that his objection aimed to uphold political partnership.
Bassil revealed that he had held discussions with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam before his appointment, addressing key political issues and the government's structure. They had agreed on forming a cabinet of specialists and ensuring fair Christian representation—two commitments that Bassil claimed were not honored.
He noted that his bloc was the only one that did not vote for President Joseph Aoun, making their opposition to the government a natural outcome.
However, he acknowledged their "central and pivotal role" in nominating Salam, adding that they had initially considered joining the government.
Bassil disclosed three "positive and productive" meetings with Salam during the cabinet formation process, even discussing ministerial portfolios and nominees. Still, Salam abruptly halted their talks 11 days before finalizing the government.
He concluded by stressing that the government would be responsible for organizing municipal and parliamentary elections according to existing laws. He warned that any modifications that disrupt fair representation or political balance would be met with opposition.
Lebanon News
