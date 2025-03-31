US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong top cop

31-03-2025 | 14:48
0min
US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong top cop

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong's police chief and five other officials over human rights concerns after China clamped down on the financial hub.

The sanctions "demonstrate the Trump administration's commitment to hold to account those responsible for depriving people in Hong Kong of protected rights and freedoms or who commit acts of transnational repression on U.S. soil or against U.S. persons," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

AFP
 

