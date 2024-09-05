Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances

Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, urged the government and the Ministry of Education to issue a series of long-overdue decrees and establish a supervisory council for the compensation fund and arbitration boards.



He also called for support for schools located along the southern border and legislative reforms from Parliament, noting that current laws are outdated and unsuitable for the country's exceptional circumstances.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Father Nasr said these demands are essential to any viable solution, emphasizing that the major challenge in the current conditions is fostering dialogue and consultation to find temporary fixes.



"The crisis has resulted in losses across all educational institutions, with some schools, particularly in rural areas, forced to close," Nasr said.



He praised the dedication of teachers and parents, who he said are making significant sacrifices to maintain the quality of educational institutions and Lebanon's education system amid the ongoing crisis.



In addition, Father Nasr called on the Ministry of Education to address any form of "deviation" found within schools and urged regular accountability measures.



He stressed the importance of monthly audits to ensure school compliance and called for a dialogue between school administrations and the compensation fund's management board.