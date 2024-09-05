Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances

Lebanon News
2024-09-05 | 03:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances

Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, urged the government and the Ministry of Education to issue a series of long-overdue decrees and establish a supervisory council for the compensation fund and arbitration boards. 

He also called for support for schools located along the southern border and legislative reforms from Parliament, noting that current laws are outdated and unsuitable for the country's exceptional circumstances.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Father Nasr said these demands are essential to any viable solution, emphasizing that the major challenge in the current conditions is fostering dialogue and consultation to find temporary fixes.

"The crisis has resulted in losses across all educational institutions, with some schools, particularly in rural areas, forced to close," Nasr said.

He praised the dedication of teachers and parents, who he said are making significant sacrifices to maintain the quality of educational institutions and Lebanon's education system amid the ongoing crisis.

In addition, Father Nasr called on the Ministry of Education to address any form of "deviation" found within schools and urged regular accountability measures. 

He stressed the importance of monthly audits to ensure school compliance and called for a dialogue between school administrations and the compensation fund's management board.

Lebanon News

Youssef Nasr

Shools

Education

South

Lebanon

Crisis

LBCI Next
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-02

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More