The media office of former central bank governor Riad Salameh stressed the importance of maintaining confidentiality in ongoing investigations, citing legal obligations outlined in the country's Code of Criminal Procedure.



In a statement, Salameh's office pointed to Article 53 of the Code, which mandates confidentiality in criminal investigations and punishes any breaches with up to one year in prison and a fine.



The former governor's defense team emphasized their commitment to this article and urged others to respect it "to ensure the investigation's objectivity."



The office noted that Salameh cooperated with more than 20 criminal investigations in Beirut and Mount Lebanon before and after the end of his official duties, as long as they adhered to procedural law and were conducted impartially.



According to the office, this cooperation has continued even after his recent detention by the public prosecutor.



Furthermore, the office noted that "the Code of Criminal Procedure recognizes two rights: the first is the right to remain silent, without silence being considered evidence against the person under investigation (Article 77 of the Code of Criminal Procedure)."



"The second is the presumption of innocence until a final conviction is issued (Paragraph 2 of Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 1966)," it added.



"We adhere to all the provisions and principles of the Code of Criminal Procedure and call on everyone to respect them," the office stated.