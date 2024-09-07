News
Emergency hotline 140 down in Beirut, Mount Lebanon; Lebanese Red Cross issues temporary contacts
Lebanon News
2024-09-07 | 03:28
Emergency hotline 140 down in Beirut, Mount Lebanon; Lebanese Red Cross issues temporary contacts
The Lebanese Red Cross reported that a malfunction occurred with the toll-free emergency number 140 in Beirut and Mount Lebanon due to the shutdown of the Ogero central system.
They urged people to call the temporary emergency numbers: 71140122 or 81715074 in urgent situations.
Lebanon News
Emergency
Hotline
Lebanon
Lebanese Red Cross
