Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, who offered condolences for the victims of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Macron also wished a swift recovery for the injured.



Macron reiterated France's supportive stance and commitment to helping Lebanon navigate the current situation.



Berri, in turn, thanked President Macron for his call and for expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people.



He briefed Macron on the extensive impact of Israel's actions against Lebanon, describing them as an unprecedented 'war crime' affecting thousands of Lebanese.



Berri also sought France's backing for Lebanon's position at the United Nations.



The Speaker of the Parliament emphasized the urgent need for international pressure on Israel to end its aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.



He also praised France for its ongoing support of Lebanon, especially during the current crisis.