Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

Dozens of Israeli airstrikes targeted the Western Bekaa region and southern Lebanon on Thursday evening.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed to have struck approximately 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers along with other "infrastructure" in the airstrikes conducted in Lebanon on Thursday.



This development followed hours after Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over Beirut, causing loud sonic booms, coinciding with Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech. In his address, Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli breaches targeting communication devices used by the group.