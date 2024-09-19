Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

2024-09-19 | 14:27
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

Dozens of Israeli airstrikes targeted the Western Bekaa region and southern Lebanon on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed to have struck approximately 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers along with other "infrastructure" in the airstrikes conducted in Lebanon on Thursday.

This development followed hours after Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over Beirut, causing loud sonic booms, coinciding with Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech. In his address, Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli breaches targeting communication devices used by the group.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Bekaa

South Lebanon

Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib heads to New York for emergency Security Council session
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

