MP Hadi Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Lebanon must intensify diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli aggression

In an interview with LBCI, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn called for Lebanon to ramp up diplomatic efforts to the fullest extent, urging the government to engage with all permanent members of the UN Security Council and initiate both Arab and international contacts to halt the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.



He stressed that this is a responsibility of the Lebanese state, adding, "We have taken practical steps and are prepared for the worst. Politically, morally, and humanely, we are ready to welcome our people from Western Bekaa and the South if the enemy escalates its actions."