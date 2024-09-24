Lebanon extends closure and suspension of classes until end of the week

The Education and Higher Education Minister, Abbas Halabi, announced an extension of school closures across various regions due to the ongoing security situation.



Schools, technical institutes, and universities—both public and private—will remain closed until the end of the week in the southern provinces of South Lebanon, Nabatiyeh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs.



The suspension of classes has also been extended in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, North Lebanon, and Akkar regions.



Additionally, the Lebanese University and all private higher education institutions across the country will halt classes for the rest of the week.



Minister Halabi urged all educational administrators to stay informed through official ministry statements regarding the evolving situation.