Lebanese FM criticizes Biden's UN statement, says remarks fail to address Lebanon's challenges

Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 02:14
High views
Lebanese FM criticizes Biden's UN statement, says remarks fail to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanese FM criticizes Biden's UN statement, says remarks fail to address Lebanon's challenges

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed disappointment regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks about the Middle East made at the United Nations.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Bou Habib criticized Biden's statement, calling it "not strong" and "not encouraging." He asserted that it would not address Lebanon's ongoing challenges.

"We still hope," Bou Habib said, emphasizing that the United States is "the only country capable of making a difference in the Middle East and concerning Lebanon."

Lebanon News

Abdallah Bou Habib

Joe Biden

Lebanon

United States

Israel 'pushing region towards all-out war': Egypt, Iraq, Jordan
Hezbollah claims responsibility for missile attack on Mossad in Tel Aviv suburbs
LBCI Previous

