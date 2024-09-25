Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed disappointment regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks about the Middle East made at the United Nations.



Speaking at an event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Bou Habib criticized Biden's statement, calling it "not strong" and "not encouraging." He asserted that it would not address Lebanon's ongoing challenges.



"We still hope," Bou Habib said, emphasizing that the United States is "the only country capable of making a difference in the Middle East and concerning Lebanon."