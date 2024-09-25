Blinken: US and partners working tirelessly to prevent full-scale war in Lebanon

2024-09-25 | 10:17
Blinken: US and partners working tirelessly to prevent full-scale war in Lebanon
Blinken: US and partners working tirelessly to prevent full-scale war in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the risk of escalation in the Middle East is "severe," and that Washington and its allies are working tirelessly to prevent a full-scale war between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

"We are meeting at a time of intense tension," he said at the start of a meeting with senior officials and ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council countries in New York.

He added, "The risk of escalation in the region is severe. The best response is diplomacy, and our coordinated efforts are essential to avoid further escalation."

Reuters

