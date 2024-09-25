Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 10:29
High views
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

On Wednesday, an Israeli strike targeted Ras Osta, a municipality in the Byblos District of Keserwan-Jbeil Governorate, Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, an airstrike targeted the village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Keserwan, hitting Sheikh Mohammed Amro, the head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and the North.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Ras Osta

Byblos

Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
