Aboul Gheit urges UN to act as Lebanon faces 'perilous crossroads' amid Israeli airstrikes

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has warned of the escalating conflict in Lebanon, calling for immediate international action to prevent further destruction.



Speaking at a high-level UN Security Council debate on maintaining international peace and security, Aboul Gheit emphasized that Lebanon is at a dangerous crossroads as Israeli airstrikes continue to hit the country.



Aboul Gheit expressed appreciation for the focus on international peace but noted a growing crisis of confidence in the multilateral system, particularly within the United Nations, in the Arab region.



“The Arab region finds itself at a perilous crossroads. Either Israel’s brutal escalation—seen in Gaza, the West Bank, and now Lebanon—stops immediately, or the fires of destruction will spread, spiraling beyond control,” he said.



The Secretary-General highlighted the devastation caused by indiscriminate violence in Lebanon and raised concerns about forced displacement and civilian suffering.



"We are witnessing in Lebanon what Gaza endured for an entire year. Indiscriminate killings and the displacement of people will never bring peace," Aboul Gheit said.



He urged the Security Council to address the root causes of the conflict, particularly the long-standing denial of Palestinian rights to self-determination. “The only path to peace is recognizing the Palestinian people's right to an independent state. Ignoring this will only prolong the crisis,” he added.



Aboul Gheit also criticized Israel's actions, describing them as "reckless" and warning that the situation could ignite a wider regional war.



“The Arab region stands on the brink of prolonged conflict if Israeli leaders are not held accountable. The credibility of the United Nations is at stake,” he declared.



In his address, Aboul Gheit also called for a stronger UN role in mediating other regional conflicts, such as those in Yemen and Sudan, where humanitarian crises continue to worsen.



He urged the reinvigoration of UN envoys and collaborative efforts with the League of Arab States to seek political solutions.



Aboul Gheit concluded by emphasizing the critical nature of this moment, warning that failure to act could lead to a catastrophe that extends beyond the region. "We may be losing a rare, final opportunity to halt this descent into disaster," he warned.