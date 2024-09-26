Civil Defense concludes search and rescue operations in Maaysrah after Israeli airstrike

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Civil Defense concludes search and rescue operations in Maaysrah after Israeli airstrike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Civil Defense concludes search and rescue operations in Maaysrah after Israeli airstrike

Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday targeted residential buildings in Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties and extensive rescue efforts by the Civil Defense.

In a statement released Thursday, the General Directorate of Civil Defense reported that its specialized search and rescue teams completed operations in the town of Maaysrah around 4:05 a.m.

The airstrike hit a two-story residential building comprising six apartments at approximately 11 a.m. the previous day.

The Civil Defense operations resulted in the rescue of a young girl from the rubble, who was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.

Additionally, six other injured individuals were evacuated to hospitals for necessary medical care, while 11 others received first aid at the site. Authorities also recovered the bodies of 11 victims, coordinating their transfer to hospitals with other emergency services.

Later that night, a separate Israeli airstrike targeted another residential building in the Bekaa Valley town of Karak at 12:30 a.m. Civil Defense personnel extinguished fires that erupted in two houses due to the attack.

Simultaneously, rescue teams managed to save six more injured individuals and recover the bodies of seven additional victims, who were transferred to local hospitals, including the Lebanese-French Hospital and the Elias Hrawi Government Hospital.

As rescue efforts continue, Civil Defense officials indicated that inquiries with local residents have revealed that seven individuals remain unaccounted for and are listed as missing.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Airstrike

Maaysrah

Karak

War

LBCI Next
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: De-escalation and negotiation critical for Lebanon's future
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

Israeli airstrikes kill three in Aita al-Shaab and one in Qana, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Ali Hamieh to Reuters: Israeli strike targets border crossing with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Qatar says 'not aware of a direct link' between Lebanon, Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

UN Special Coordinator supports 21-day ceasefire, emphasizes need for diplomatic solutions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
22:31

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:24

Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Lebanon's Berri engages with international players, affirms: Next 24 hours critical for Israeli-Lebanese de-escalation talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More