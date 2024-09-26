Civil Defense concludes search and rescue operations in Maaysrah after Israeli airstrike

Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday targeted residential buildings in Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties and extensive rescue efforts by the Civil Defense.



In a statement released Thursday, the General Directorate of Civil Defense reported that its specialized search and rescue teams completed operations in the town of Maaysrah around 4:05 a.m.



The airstrike hit a two-story residential building comprising six apartments at approximately 11 a.m. the previous day.



The Civil Defense operations resulted in the rescue of a young girl from the rubble, who was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.



Additionally, six other injured individuals were evacuated to hospitals for necessary medical care, while 11 others received first aid at the site. Authorities also recovered the bodies of 11 victims, coordinating their transfer to hospitals with other emergency services.



Later that night, a separate Israeli airstrike targeted another residential building in the Bekaa Valley town of Karak at 12:30 a.m. Civil Defense personnel extinguished fires that erupted in two houses due to the attack.



Simultaneously, rescue teams managed to save six more injured individuals and recover the bodies of seven additional victims, who were transferred to local hospitals, including the Lebanese-French Hospital and the Elias Hrawi Government Hospital.



As rescue efforts continue, Civil Defense officials indicated that inquiries with local residents have revealed that seven individuals remain unaccounted for and are listed as missing.