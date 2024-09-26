Education Minister on LBCI discusses displaced people and school fees

Caretaker Education Minister Abbas Halabi announced that the number of displaced individuals attending schools has surged to approximately 68,000, reflecting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.



In an interview with LBCI, Halabi indicated that the numbers are expected to rise further in terms of shelter centers and the overall count of displaced persons.



He emphasized that the Ministry of Education plays a critical role in managing the majority of the shelter centers established by the government.



Halabi urged private educational institutions to show consideration regarding school fees during these challenging times. “We have reviewed the fees, and reducing the financial burdens represents an initiative from schools to the citizens,” he stated.



In addition, he called on private schools to postpone the start of the academic year, stressing the importance of aligning start dates with public schools to prevent significant disparity.



To facilitate remote learning, the minister announced ongoing coordination with UNESCO and UNICEF to secure the necessary resources.



He has also contacted the Minister of Communications to arrange a free internet package for teachers and students should remote education be implemented.