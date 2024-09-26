Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

On Thursday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut.



Witnesses told Reuters that a loud explosion echoed through the area, followed by a thick cloud of smoke rising.



Following the airstrike, the Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, reported that a Hezbollah leader had been targeted in an "assassination operation" in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



Additionally, in a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that his country's military had launched a "targeted and precise attack in Beirut."



In the details, the strike targeted an apartment in Beirut's southern suburbs with three missiles, hitting both the front and back. Meanwhile, the Israeli Army Radio confirmed that the "assassination operation" was conducted using an F-35 aircraft.



The Israeli Army Radio also reported that the assassination attempt following the Beirut strike targeted the commander of Hezbollah's drone unit.



It is important to note that this strike occurred amid intensified Israeli actions across Lebanon, which have resulted in over a thousand deaths and numerous injuries. Over the past week, the Israeli military has also hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting prominent Hezbollah figures, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil.