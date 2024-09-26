Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, told LBCI on Thursday that the scale of displacement is significant in such a short period, confirming that the numbers continue to rise.



“What has happened in recent days makes us feel that the situation could become more difficult than the 2006 July War,” he added.



“Since Monday afternoon, we have witnessed a large number of people being killed. In 90 hours, the toll is almost equivalent to what happened in a month during the July War,” he said.