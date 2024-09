The UN Agency for Children (UNICEF) condemned Friday the escalation of clashes this week between Israel and Hezbollah.



It confirmed that the raids on Lebanon are killing children at a "frightening rate."



UNICEF's representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, said in a statement that "attacks on Lebanon are killing and wounding children at a frightening rate."



Additionally, it said that at least 50 children were killed in two days in Lebanon.

The escalation in recent days in Lebanon has killed and injured thousands, spurred mass displacement, caused extensive damage to infrastructure and instilled an unimaginable fear in the daily lives of people. — UNICEF Lebanon (@UNICEFLebanon) September 27, 2024