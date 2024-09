Israeli airstrike hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions to be heard all over Beirut Friday.



After loud explosions were heard across Beirut, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) confirmed that Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes on the southern suburbs.

Heavy smoke can be seen rising from the targeted site.



Beirut's southern suburbs has been targeted by Israeli warplanes for the fifth time this week.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the central command headquarters had been deeply embedded within civilian areas.



Reuters reported that Israeli airstrikes destroyed four buildings in the targeted site.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the target of the recent attack on Beirut's southern suburbs was the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority stated that, "bunker-busting bombs were used in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs."



A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that six buildings were leveled due to Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.



According to a Lebanese security source speaking to Reuters, Israel targeted an area typically frequented by senior Hezbollah officials.



Israeli media reported that 2,000-pound bunker-busting bombs were utilized in the bombardment of Beirut's southern suburbs.

Axios, citing an Israeli source, also confirmed that the recent Israeli attack on Beirut was aimed specifically at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.



The Israeli military is currently assessing whether the strike successfully hit Nasrallah.