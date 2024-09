In light of the current tensions, the Israeli Channel 12 revealed that Prime Minister Netanyahu decided return early from New York and will depart tonight.

Moreover, the Pentagon stated that Israel did not notify them beforehand about its operation in Beirut and that they were not involved in the attack. It was noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was discussing it with his Israeli counterpart while Israel was carrying out its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.Additionally, the Pentagon revealed that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed Secretary Austin about the attack on the southern suburbs while it was already in progress.