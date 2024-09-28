Health Ministry urges hospitals in Beirut and Mount Lebanon to admit patients from evacuated Beirut southern suburbs hospitals

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 01:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Health Ministry urges hospitals in Beirut and Mount Lebanon to admit patients from evacuated Beirut southern suburbs hospitals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Health Ministry urges hospitals in Beirut and Mount Lebanon to admit patients from evacuated Beirut southern suburbs hospitals

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Health requested hospitals in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and areas unaffected by the Israeli aggression to "stop admitting non-urgent, non-emergency cases until the end of next week, in order to make room for patients from hospitals in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which will be evacuated due to the developments of the aggression."

The ministry also called on hospitals and healthcare centers to prepare to care for patients displaced overnight from the southern suburbs, as responsibilities and tasks are expected to increase with the rising number of displaced individuals.

Lebanon News

Hospitals

Lebanon

Beirut

Southern Suburbs

Evacuation

Mount Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Aggression

LBCI Next
Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli Air Force conducts additional strikes in Baalbek, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Hezbollah fires barrage of Fadi 3 rockets at Ramat David airbase and airport, northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:18

Hezbollah denies Israeli 'claims' of weapons depots in civilian buildings

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:13

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: ​Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More