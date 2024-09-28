Health Ministry urges hospitals in Beirut and Mount Lebanon to admit patients from evacuated Beirut southern suburbs hospitals

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Health requested hospitals in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and areas unaffected by the Israeli aggression to "stop admitting non-urgent, non-emergency cases until the end of next week, in order to make room for patients from hospitals in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which will be evacuated due to the developments of the aggression."



The ministry also called on hospitals and healthcare centers to prepare to care for patients displaced overnight from the southern suburbs, as responsibilities and tasks are expected to increase with the rising number of displaced individuals.