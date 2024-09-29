The Secretary-General of the Red Cross, Georges Kettaneh, said to LBCI that the organization is fully mobilized, but the situation is extremely challenging, especially in South Lebanon, where movement is heavily restricted due to ongoing military operations.



Kettaneh reported a high number of casualties, with 47 killed and 63 injured in the Bekaa region in Sunday's death toll. He also warned that the numbers are expected to rise as rescue operations continue.