Lebanon reports 55 dead, and 156 injured from Israeli airstrikes in 24 hours

2024-10-01 | 17:48
Lebanon reports 55 dead, and 156 injured from Israeli airstrikes in 24 hours
0min
Lebanon reports 55 dead, and 156 injured from Israeli airstrikes in 24 hours

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported early Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Mount Lebanon have resulted in 55 fatalities and 156 injuries.
 

