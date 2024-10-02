News
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
The Israeli Army Radio reported that 110 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Israel since Wednesday morning.
Additionally, Israeli Channel 12 announced the death of an Israeli officer from the elite Egoz Unit during clashes in Lebanon last night.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed it had destroyed a Hezbollah combat compound, which contained a rocket launch platform and a stockpile of explosives.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Media
Rockets
Lebanon
Officer
Dead
Clashes
Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid
Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
