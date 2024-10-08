Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Raed Berro: Hezbollah quickly recovered and is ready for battle

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Raed Berro, stated that Hezbollah has effectively absorbed recent setbacks and is now working on recovery.



Speaking to LBCI, Berro remarked that Hezbollah's blow would have been devastating for larger armies, yet the group managed to bounce back remarkably quickly.



He emphasized, "Our system has returned to full operation, and we are an organization that instinctively knows how to rebuild itself."



Berro concluded by asserting that Hezbollah has regained its strength and is prepared to showcase remarkable feats on the battlefield.