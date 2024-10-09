News
PM Mikati: Ongoing diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli aggression face challenges from continued attacks
Lebanon News
2024-10-09 | 06:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Mikati: Ongoing diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli aggression face challenges from continued attacks
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated that Arab and international efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Lebanon are ongoing.
However, he noted that Israeli intransigence and its pursuit of what it considers gains and victories continue to hinder the success of these efforts.
Speaking to his visitors, Mikati said: "Some may think that diplomatic efforts have stopped and that there is an implicit approval for Israel to continue its aggression, but this impression is incorrect. We are continuing the necessary communications, and Lebanon's friends from Arab and foreign countries are also pressing for a temporary ceasefire to discuss essential political steps, primarily the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and forcing the Israeli enemy to comply with it."
He pointed out that the displacement crisis from areas hit by Israeli attacks is adding significant pressure, and the government is using all available resources to manage it.
Mikati continued, "The ministerial committee handling this issue is working continuously, following an agreed mechanism to ensure aid reaches those in need and prevent misuse. While there have been challenges due to the rapid increase in displaced people, we are committed to addressing this issue responsibly, and with unity, we will overcome this difficult crisis."
He added, "We appreciate the support of our brothers and friends who stand by us, and this political, humanitarian, and moral support is greatly valued and appreciated by all Lebanese."
The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude and satisfaction toward all the countries and organizations that quickly provided aid to help confront this crisis.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Diplomacy
Effort
Israel
Aggression
Attacks
