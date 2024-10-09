Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-09 | 11:05
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression
0min
Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday detailing the casualties from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Tuesday:

* Mount Lebanon: Four injured
* South Lebanon: 12 killed and 37 injured
* Nabatieh: Two killed and 34 injured
* Bekaa: 7 killed and three injured
* Baalbek-Hermel: One killed and two injured

This brings the total for the day to twenty-two killed and 80 injured.

The overall death toll since the start of the aggression, as of Tuesday, has risen to 2,141, with 10,099 injured.

