The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday detailing the casualties from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Tuesday:



* Mount Lebanon: Four injured

* South Lebanon: 12 killed and 37 injured

* Nabatieh: Two killed and 34 injured

* Bekaa: 7 killed and three injured

* Baalbek-Hermel: One killed and two injured



This brings the total for the day to twenty-two killed and 80 injured.



The overall death toll since the start of the aggression, as of Tuesday, has risen to 2,141, with 10,099 injured.