Parliament Speaker Berri: No progress in ending Israeli war on Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that there has been no positive progress toward ending the Israeli war on Lebanon, suggesting that the Americans "claim to support stopping the war, but they do nothing to make it happen."



He told the "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that Hezbollah's mandate for him to engage in political negotiations "is not new, although it has been reaffirmed."



Berri pointed out that the Lebanese stance remains committed to the principles established during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Joumblatt.



He summarized the international positions regarding efforts to stop the war, saying: "The French are still with us on this position, as are the British, while the Americans say they are with us, but they do nothing to stop the aggression."



He added, "In the 2006 war, I was in charge of political negotiations, and today I am doing the same thing."



He expressed hope for the upcoming United Nations Security Council session and whether anything would be issued concerning Lebanon, "considering that the [Lebanese] file will be present there," deeming this session "will carry indicators about the path of a [upcoming] political movement."