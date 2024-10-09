Parliament Speaker Berri: No progress in ending Israeli war on Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-09 | 11:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliament Speaker Berri: No progress in ending Israeli war on Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Parliament Speaker Berri: No progress in ending Israeli war on Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that there has been no positive progress toward ending the Israeli war on Lebanon, suggesting that the Americans "claim to support stopping the war, but they do nothing to make it happen."

He told the "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that Hezbollah's mandate for him to engage in political negotiations "is not new, although it has been reaffirmed."

Berri pointed out that the Lebanese stance remains committed to the principles established during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Joumblatt.

He summarized the international positions regarding efforts to stop the war, saying: "The French are still with us on this position, as are the British, while the Americans say they are with us, but they do nothing to stop the aggression."

He added, "In the 2006 war, I was in charge of political negotiations, and today I am doing the same thing."

He expressed hope for the upcoming United Nations Security Council session and whether anything would be issued concerning Lebanon, "considering that the [Lebanese] file will be present there," deeming this session "will carry indicators about the path of a [upcoming] political movement."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

War

Hezbollah

Nabih Berri

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel launches series of airstrikes in Lebanon, medic among the dead
Hezbollah fighters target and repel Israeli troops in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08

Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-22

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Israeli airstrikes in Bekaa and Baalbek region kill six, injure one

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

France to host international conference on Lebanon in Paris on Oct. 24

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:52

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
01:32

Israeli officer killed, soldier seriously wounded in southern Lebanon clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Razi El-Hage to LBCI: We won't use depositors' money to cover electricity sector failures

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-29

Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Lebanese Army arrests two Syrians for suspected collaboration with Israel

LBCI
World News
14:21

US' helping Americans get out of Lebanon ahead of possible Israeli strike: White House

LBCI
Middle East News
15:44

Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israeli drone strike targets house in Wardaniyeh, Iqlim el-Kharrub in western Chouf District

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More